Two held as '£200k haul of drugs found in car and house'

A man and woman have been charged after the alleged discovery near Kirkcaldy.

Cocaine: Drug allegedly found in car.

Two people have been arrested after £200,000 worth of drugs were allegedly found in Fife.

A man and woman, both 28, have been charged after 10,000 ecstasy tablets were said to have been found in their car near Kirkcaldy.

They were stopped on the A92 near the town at around 5.30pm on Thursday.

The finding led to house raids on Kirkcaldy's Saunders Street and Glamis Road where officers allegedly found cocaine and amphetamine worth £135,000.

Detective inspector Grant Sangster said: "We are absolutely committed to disrupting the sale and supply of illicit substances.

"Those involved in the drugs trade are attempting to profit by putting people's lives at risk, with this money also used to fund other forms of organised crime.

"All information received from the public will be assessed and acted upon appropriately and I would continue to urge people to tell us their concerns."

Anyone with information is asked to contact 101.

