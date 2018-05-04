Sheep mauled to death by dogs in series of attacks

Police have warned owners following three attacks in the space of under four weeks.

Injuries: Four sheep died after dog attacks. Police Scotland

Police have sent out a warning to dog owners after three attacks left four animals suffering painful deaths in Fife.

Two sheep, one lamb and one ewe were all killed in the attacks that left several other livestock badly injured.

The first attack on Sunday, April 8, took place in the Falkland area when two ewes and a lamb were attacked by a dog.

The lamb had to put down after suffering severe puncture wounds and a suspected broken back.

A 35-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with allowing a dog to be dangerously out of control.

The second attack on Friday, April 13 took place in the Glencraig area when a ewe was seriously injured in a suspected dog attack.

The extent of the ewes injuries meant that it had to be put down.

Then between Monday, April 30 and Tuesday, May 1 two sheep were attacked in the Cults area.

One of the sheep was found dead and the other had to be put down due to the severity of injuries to its face and head.

Enquires into both incident are continuing and officers have urged walkers to keep keep their dogs under control at all times when around livestock.

Inspector Jane Combe of Cupar Police Station said: "Four animals in under four weeks have suffered painful and unnecessary deaths, with three farmers being forced to end their own animals lives.

"This is absolutely unacceptable and, as we head towards the better weather, we are taking this opportunity to remind all dog walkers and owners of their responsibilities.

"Dogs attacking, chasing and being in close promiximity to sheep can all be considered livestock worrying. A dog nearby can cause sheep to panic and flee, resulting in serious injury or even death.

"All dogs are capable of chasing livestock and they do not understand the impact this can have, however you do. Avoid fields with livestock when out walking and keep dogs on a short lead where this isn't possible."

Information about livestock worrying can be provided to Police Scotland via 101, or anonymously to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

