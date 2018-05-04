  • STV
  • MySTV

Sheep mauled to death by dogs in series of attacks

Peter Cassidy Peter Cassidy

Police have warned owners following three attacks in the space of under four weeks.

Injuries: Four sheep died after dog attacks.
Injuries: Four sheep died after dog attacks. Police Scotland

Police have sent out a warning to dog owners after three attacks left four animals suffering painful deaths in Fife.

Two sheep, one lamb and one ewe were all killed in the attacks that left several other livestock badly injured.

The first attack on Sunday, April 8, took place in the Falkland area when two ewes and a lamb were attacked by a dog.

The lamb had to put down after suffering severe puncture wounds and a suspected broken back.

A 35-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with allowing a dog to be dangerously out of control.

The second attack on Friday, April 13 took place in the Glencraig area when a ewe was seriously injured in a suspected dog attack.

The extent of the ewes injuries meant that it had to be put down.

Then between Monday, April 30 and Tuesday, May 1 two sheep were attacked in the Cults area.

One of the sheep was found dead and the other had to be put down due to the severity of injuries to its face and head.

Enquires into both incident are continuing and officers have urged walkers to keep keep their dogs under control at all times when around livestock.

Inspector Jane Combe of Cupar Police Station said: "Four animals in under four weeks have suffered painful and unnecessary deaths, with three farmers being forced to end their own animals lives.

"This is absolutely unacceptable and, as we head towards the better weather, we are taking this opportunity to remind all dog walkers and owners of their responsibilities.

"Dogs attacking, chasing and being in close promiximity to sheep can all be considered livestock worrying. A dog nearby can cause sheep to panic and flee, resulting in serious injury or even death.

"All dogs are capable of chasing livestock and they do not understand the impact this can have, however you do. Avoid fields with livestock when out walking and keep dogs on a short lead where this isn't possible."

Information about livestock worrying can be provided to Police Scotland via 101, or anonymously to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.