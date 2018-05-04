Unions 'shocked' at BiFab redundancies following deal

The GMB and Unite unions said many of the firm's core staff are being let go.

BiFab: Firm was on the brink of administration. STV

Trade unions have said they are shocked that more jobs are going at BiFab, after the company was taken over last month.

The GMB and Unite unions said 35 of the remaining 43 core staff received redundancy notices on Friday.

Cash flow problems brought BiFab, which manufactures structures for the offshore industry, to the brink of administration last year.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon welcomed the Canadian takeover of the yards in April but warned they would still need to find new contracts.

Around 260 jobs are connected to the BiFab yards, with many employed as contractors.

Construction firm JV Driver is taking over BiFab through its subsidiary DF Barnes.

The general secretaries of GMB and Unite Scotland, Gary Smith and Pat Rafferty, issued a joint statement.

They said: "The scale and speed of these redundancies was not expected.

"It means that some workers will be out of a job as early as two weeks time and most will be gone in three months.

"But the trade unions will not be found wanting and our battle for BiFab continues.

"We knew the road ahead would be hard and the need for new contracts is obvious but clearly a major problem has emerged in terms of the future prospects for fresh work over the last fortnight.

"As a matter of urgency, we need to understand what those problems are and whether they can be overcome in the short term.

"We are working now with the employer and the Scottish Government to achieve this objective."

