Police probe after one-year-old boy found dead in flat
The death is currently being treated as unexplained as investigations continue.
Police are investigating the unexplained death of a one-year-old boy in Fife.
The baby was found dead inside a flat in the Broomhead Drive area of Dunfermline on Wednesday.
Officers attended alongside an ambulance service and the child was pronounced dead at the scene after paramedics were unable to resuscitate him.
An investigation now centres around the high rise block of flats and police are conducting door to door enquires.
Police Scotland confirmed the incident.
A spokesman said: "Officers are investigating the death of a one-year-old boy in Fife.
"Police and emergency services attended an address in the Broomhead Drive area of Dunfermline on Wednesday.
The child was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.
"The death is currently being treated as unexplained and inquiries are ongoing."
