Woman, 50, assaulted and robbed by teenagers in underpass

The woman was punched on the head and had her handbag stolen on Thursday.

Assault: Woman was robbed in Edinburgh.

A woman has had her handbag stolen after being assaulted by two teenagers in Edinburgh.

The 50-year-old was walking from Westside Plaza towards Saughton Mains when she was attacked by a man and a woman as she passed through an underpass on Calder Road at around 9.45pm on Thursday.

The pair approached her from behind before punching her on the head and stealing the bag.

They then ran off towards Parkhead Avenue before being lost to sight.

Officers investigating the incident are appealing for information and have issued descriptions of the suspects.

Both suspects are described as aged between 18 and 20-years-old and speaking with local accents.

The man police are looking to trace has an average build with short dark hair and was wearing dark clothing.

The woman had hair dark hair in a pony-tail, an average build and was wearing a grey hodded top with black trousers.

Detective Constable Kevin Walls from Corstorphine CID said: "The victim sustained minor injuries to her head, but did not require medical attention. Nevertheless, she was extremely shaken and distressed and the theft of her bag.

"Anyone who remembers seeing any suspicious activity around the Calder Road underpass during Thursday evening is asked to contact police immediately.

"In addition, anyone who recognises the suspects, or who has any other information relevant to this investigation, should also get in touch."

Those with information can contact Corstorphine CID via 101 .

Alternatively, an anonymous report can be made to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

