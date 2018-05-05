  • STV
  • MySTV

Pensioners targeted in two robberies just hours apart 

Peter Cassidy Peter Cassidy

A woman was threatened with knife and a man was robbed after falling on street.

Robberies: Pensioners targeted in separate incidents.
Robberies: Pensioners targeted in separate incidents. PA

Two pensioners in Fife have been targeted by robbers in two separate incidents just hours apart.

A woman was threatened with a knife around six hours after a man was assaulted and robbed by a 'good Samaritan' after taking a fall on the street.

The first incident took place in Kirkcaldy at around 5.40pm on Friday when the 74-year-old man was targeted in his own home.

After falling on Kirckaldy High Street at its junction with Nicol Street the man was helped to his feet by several people including the man who would go on to assault and rob the pensioner after helping him home.

The suspect is described as as between 30-40-years-old, around 5,8" with a possible Mediterranean appearance and a local accent.

At the time of the incident he was wearing light clothing.

Officers investigating the incident are appealing for information in their bid to trace the suspect.

DCI John Anderson said: "Thankfully the man wasn't injured during this incident, however we are obviously keen to identify the person responsible as soon as possible. 

"If anyone recognises this description or was in the area of Nicol Street at that time and thinks they saw the victim or the suspect then they should contact us as soon as possible.

"We are particularly keen to speak with any person who helped the elderly man or who saw him in the area of Nicol Street at around 4.30pm on Friday afternoon." 

The second robbery happened in Crossford happened shortly after 11pm on the same day when the a 76-year-old woman was approached by a man with a knife outside her home on Lundin Road.

The man forced her back into the property before stealing a number of personal items. 

The suspect is described as around 5'8", with a medium build and a strong foreign accent.

DCI John Anderson said: "Thankfully the woman was not injured during this incident, but clearly this was very distressing for her. 

"We would be keen to hear from anyone who saw persons acting suspiciously or any vehicles in the area of Lundin Road last night or in the days leading up to this incident.

 "Whilst both these crimes were committed on the same day, we are not connecting these incidents at this time but are keeping an open mind. 

"Police Scotland is committed to identifying both suspects as quickly as possible and members of the public may notice an increased police presence in both the Nicol Street area of Kirkcaldy and Crossford as we make every effort to bring the culprits to justice."

 Anyone with information on these robberies is asked to contact Police Scotland via 101.

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.