Pensioners targeted in two robberies just hours apart 

A woman was threatened with knife and a man was robbed after falling on street.

Robberies: Pensioners targeted in separate incidents. PA

Two pensioners in Fife have been targeted by robbers in two separate incidents just hours apart.

A woman was threatened with a knife around six hours after a man was assaulted and robbed by a 'good Samaritan' after taking a fall on the street.

The first incident took place in Kirkcaldy at around 5.40pm on Friday when the 74-year-old man was targeted in his own home.

After falling on Kirckaldy High Street at its junction with Nicol Street the man was helped to his feet by several people including the man who would go on to assault and rob the pensioner after helping him home.

The suspect is described as as between 30-40-years-old, around 5,8" with a possible Mediterranean appearance and a local accent.

At the time of the incident he was wearing light clothing.

Officers investigating the incident are appealing for information in their bid to trace the suspect.

DCI John Anderson said: "Thankfully the man wasn't injured during this incident, however we are obviously keen to identify the person responsible as soon as possible.

"If anyone recognises this description or was in the area of Nicol Street at that time and thinks they saw the victim or the suspect then they should contact us as soon as possible.

"We are particularly keen to speak with any person who helped the elderly man or who saw him in the area of Nicol Street at around 4.30pm on Friday afternoon."

The second robbery happened in Crossford happened shortly after 11pm on the same day when the a 76-year-old woman was approached by a man with a knife outside her home on Lundin Road.

The man forced her back into the property before stealing a number of personal items.

The suspect is described as around 5'8", with a medium build and a strong foreign accent.

DCI John Anderson said: "Thankfully the woman was not injured during this incident, but clearly this was very distressing for her.

"We would be keen to hear from anyone who saw persons acting suspiciously or any vehicles in the area of Lundin Road last night or in the days leading up to this incident.

"Whilst both these crimes were committed on the same day, we are not connecting these incidents at this time but are keeping an open mind.

"Police Scotland is committed to identifying both suspects as quickly as possible and members of the public may notice an increased police presence in both the Nicol Street area of Kirkcaldy and Crossford as we make every effort to bring the culprits to justice."

Anyone with information on these robberies is asked to contact Police Scotland via 101.



