Cyclist dies after falling off bike at roundabout

Police are appealing for information after a 45-year-old died in the incident on Saturday.

Accident: Cyclist died in hospital.

A cyclist has died after losing control of his bicycle and falling onto a roadway.

The 45-year-old man was on the A801 Westfield Roundabout near Falkirk at around 10.30am on Saturday morning when the incident took place.

Emergency services attended and the man was taken to hospital were he later died.

Police in Bathgate are appealing for witnesses.

Sergeant Ross Drummond from Police Scotland's Road Policing Unit said: "Our thoughts are with the family and friends of this man who has tragically lost his life.

"It appears no other vehicles were involved in this incident.

"We would like to hear from anyone who saw the man around 1030 cycling on the A801 toward the Westfield roundabout.‎"

The man is described as white, of medium build and was wearing a black helmet, black clothing, riding a silver and black bike.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact 101.

