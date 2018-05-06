  • STV
Syrian refugee fighting for life after stabbing attack

Peter Cassidy

Shabaz Ali, 28, was stabbed six times at a flat in Edinburgh on Wednesday night.

Seriously injured: Shabaz Ali in hospital.
Seriously injured: Shabaz Ali in hospital.

A Syrian refugee is fighting for his life in hospital after an alleged racist attack in Edinburgh.

Shabaz Ali was stabbed six times at a hostel in Upper Gilmore Place on Wednesday night after being attacked by two men and two women.

The 28-year-old's father says he could hear his son's attackers shout "Why are you still here, why are you not back in your own country."

Ali was reportedly trying to protect a young female relative from the group when he was attacked.

The barber arrived in Scotland five years ago after fleeing almost certain death in his homeland.

A fundraising page has been set up by campaign groups Positive Action in Housing and Unite Against Facsism as a "small gesture to help Shabaz rebuild his life."

Robina Qureshi, Director of Positive Action in Housing said:

"These kinds of acts are not surprising given the amount of hate speech against refugees and migrants and anyone who looks "different.

"To refugees, migrants and anyone from an immigrant background, this attack is not only frightening but it is also a form of terrorism.

"We want the Police to find the attackers so that they can be brought to justice and made an example of, and so that Shahbaz Ali and his family can be assured that racist attacks and murders will be dealt with swiftly and with the full force of the law.

"We want to show him and all refugees and migrants that we reject racism, xenophobia, we reject the hostile Environment and Scotland says NO to racism and the ideology behind it."

The fundraising page has a target of £2000 and has so far raised £350.

You can donate here https://mydonate.bt.com/events/saynotoracism/464056

A Police Scotland spokesman confirmed that officers in Edinburgh are investigating the incident.

He said: "A 28-year-old man was seriously injured at a flat in Upper Gilmore Place shortly after 12am on Thursday 3rd May.

"Anyone with information which may be able to help can contact Gayfield CID via 101 or report this anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.