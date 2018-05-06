Road closures as police attend two vehicle crash

Drivers have been advised to avoid the area as emergency services deal with incident.

Closed: Road closed after crash.

Emergency services are in attendance at a two vehicle crash in East Lothian.

The B1348 coastal route has been closed after the accident which took place between Longniddry and Port Setons at around 2.20pm on Sunday.

Drivers have been told to avoid the area and instead use the A198 through Longniddry.

Police officers remain at the scene along with the ambulance service.

There is no news of any injuries or on the well-being of those involved in the crash.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.