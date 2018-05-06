Woman rescued from cliff by coastguard helicopter

The woman became stuck on the cliff at Siccar Point, south of Dunbar.

Rescue operation: Team from Prestwick sent to help woman. © STV

A woman has been rescued by helicopter after she became stuck on a cliff.

Coastguards were called to the scene at Siccar Point, south of Dunbar, at 5.27pm on Sunday.

A coastguard helicopter from Prestwick lifted the woman to safety while coastguard teams from Dunbar, North Berwick and Berwick were also at the scene.

She was not injured and the rescue operation finished just after 7.35pm.