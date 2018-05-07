Teenager charged over 'stabbing' of Syrian refugee

Shahbaz Ali, 28, was allegedly stabbed six times in an Edinburgh hostel on Wednesday.

Attack: Police are appealing for more information. PA

A teenager has been arrested and charged in connection with an alleged knife attack on a Syrian refugee.

Campaigners said Shahbaz Ali, 28, was serious injured after being stabbed in Edinburgh in the early hours of Thursday morning.

Police Scotland said a 17-year-old man has been charged over the incident at a flat in the city's Upper Gilmore Place.

Anti-racism campaigners have condemned the alleged attack and set up an online appeal for donations "to help Shahbaz recover and rebuild his life".

Sabir Zazai, chief executive of Scottish Refugee Council, said: "Scotland is home to many people fleeing conflict and human rights violations around the world and this attack will not undermine our peaceful coexistence and legacy of a welcoming nation."

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "Police in Edinburgh are investigating after a 28-year-old man was seriously injured at a flat in Upper Gilmore Place shortly after 12am on Thursday 3rd May.

"A 17-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with this incident and appeared before Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Friday May 4.

"Anyone with information which may be able to help can contact Gayfield CID via 101."

