'Good Samaritan' robbed pensioner after helping him home

The suspect ran across a busy junction to help the 74 year-old to his feet in Kirkcaldy.

Police: The 74-year-old fell while he was walking at the junction of Nicol Street and High Street, Kirkcaldy. STV

A man posing as a Good Samaritan assaulted and robbed a pensioner after helping him home.

Police Scotland said the suspect ran across a junction to help the 74 year-old to his feet while he was walking at the junction of Nicol Street and High Street, Kirkcaldy.

He then held onto the man and walked with him up Nicol Street, away from the town centre, towards his nearby home.

But once inside he assaulted and robbed the pensioner.

The suspect is described as 20-35, around 5ft 8in and was wearing a dark coloured jacket with the hood up.

He may be of Mediterranean appearance but spoke with a local accent.

Detective Inspector Paul Dick said: "This was a callous attack on a vulnerable man who only moments earlier had fallen nearby in Kirkcaldy town centre.

"The suspect has helped the man up but then taken him home and robbed him.

"I'm still keen to speak to anyone else who assisted the man after his fall - there were a number of others who helped and they will hold vital information about the man responsible."

The incident happened around 4pm on Friday.

Detective Inspector Dick also urged drivers who passed through the busy four-way junction to check their dash cams and appealed to anyone who was using public transport and might have seen something.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kirkcaldy CID on 101 quoting reference 3312 of Friday 4th May, or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.