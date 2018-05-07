Two hurt after car overturns following coast road crash

The accident happened on the B1348, Links Road, Port Seton at 2.20pm on Sunday.

Police: The collision on the north coast road involved a Nissan X-Trail and a Ford Fiesta. STV

Two people were injured after a car overturned following a crash in East Lothian.

Police said the accident happened on the B1348, Links Road, Port Seton at 2.20pm on Sunday.

The collision on the north coast road near Longniddry Bents involved an orange Nissan X-Trail and a white Ford Fiesta.

The Nissan overturned and a man and women in the car were freed by the fire service and taken to hospital.

No one in the Fiesta was hurt.

PC Julie Bishop said: "This collision required the skills of all emergency services to deal with, which resulted in one of the occupants within the Nissan sustaining serious injuries.

"The area was busy with cyclists and pedestrians and I'd like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed it, or saw the manner of driving of either vehicle beforehand."

Anyone with information is asked to call Police Scotland on 101.

