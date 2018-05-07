Teen cancer warrior's campaign hits £340,000 target

The family of Kira Noble, 14, said they are 'overwhelmed and humbled' by the donations.

Inspiration: Kira recently recorded a special thank you message to everyone who has given her hope of a cure. Kira Noble

A campaign to enable a teenager fighting cancer to travel to New York for potentially life saving treatment has hit its £340,000 target.

Kira Noble, 14, from Edinburgh, has been battling neuroblastoma for three years but surgeons in Scotland have been unable to operate on the tumour.

Last month her family launched a crowdfunding appeal to raise money for treatment abroad.

And on Monday night they announced the magic total had been reached.

A post on the @KiraTheMachine Facebook page said: "Our £340,000 target was hit on Sunday by all you amazing people out there but we have only just received the official news on this front from our SKC finance administrator.

"There are other amounts still to come through the systems which are suggesting us overtaking this target and we will update you on specifics once we have received them ourselves.

"BE INCREDIBLY PROUD and thank you so much for choosing to support our gorgeous girl in this plight to get her to NYC for specialised potentially life saving surgery.

"We are overwhelmed and humbled by your drive, determination and hard work to get us here."

Kira is hoping to travel to see dedicated neuroblastoma doctors at the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Centre in New York.

