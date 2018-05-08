'Stabbed' Syrian refugee 'speaking to dad in hospital'

Shahbaz Ali was critically injured in an alleged knife attack in Edinburgh.

Shahbaz Ali: 25-year-old was working as a barber in Portobello. Shahbaz Ali Appeal

A Syrian refugee who was allegedly stabbed in Edinburgh has been speaking to his father in hospital, STV News has learned.

Shahbaz Ali, 25, was critically injured in a suspected knife attack in a flat on Upper Gilmore Place shortly after midnight on Thursday.

Campaigner Robina Qureshi, who has been in touch with the family, said Mr Ali remains critical but stable in hospital.

He has been drifting in and out of consciousness and began speaking intermittently with his father on Sunday, she added.

Police Scotland said a 17-year-old man was charged in connection and appeared in court on Friday.

Anti-racism campaigners have condemned the alleged attack and set up an online appeal for donations "to help Shahbaz recover and rebuild his life".

Including gift aid, the fundraiser has raised more than £6800 for Mr Ali in around three days.

His father told Ms Qureshi he was grateful for the support from around Scotland.

Mr Ali moved to Scotland five years ago and was working as a barber in Portobello at the time of the alleged incident.

A police spokeswoman said: "Police in Edinburgh are investigating after a 25-year-old man was seriously injured at a flat in Upper Gilmore Place shortly after 12am on Thursday, May 3.

"A 17-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with this incident and appeared before Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Friday, May 4.

"Anyone with information which may be able to help can contact Gayfield CID via 101."

