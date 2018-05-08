  • STV
Emirates announces daily flights from Edinburgh to Dubai

Neil Pooran Neil Pooran

The year-round service will begin on October 1 at Edinburgh Airport.

New flights: Daily service announced.

Daily flights between Edinburgh and Dubai will begin in October, after Emirates airline announced a new service.

The year-round service will begin on October 1, departing Edinburgh Airport at 8.15pm and arriving at 6.40am.

The return leg will see the Boeing-777 aircraft land in Edinburgh at 2.50pm.

Emirates already runs double daily flights to between Dubai and Glasgow.

Edinburgh Airport said the flights will strengthen Scotland's links with the Middle East.

'This is a fantastic announcement as we welcome another world-renowned airline to Scotland's busiest airport.'
Gordon Dewar, Edinburgh Airport

Gordon Dewar, chief executive of Edinburgh Airport said: "This is a fantastic announcement as we welcome another world-renowned airline to Scotland's busiest airport - a clear statement that Edinburgh Airport is the gateway to Scotland.

"The route enhances our connectivity to the Middle East and further afield as we access that long-haul network, giving us greater access and choice than ever before. 

"It also back fills the departure of Etihad even before that service ceases.

"The service caters for leisure and business passengers, providing daily links for international tourism and trade opportunities both inbound and outbound, and will help our growth and international standing as a world class hub."

Hubert Frach, Emirates' divisional senior vice president, said: "We're increasing our capacity to Scotland to meet growing demand, and by introducing a daily flight to Edinburgh, it will complement our current double daily flights between Dubai and Glasgow.

"Edinburgh is a very popular leisure and business destination, and the new service will offer our customers from across our global network, particularly from key inbound markets such as Asia and Australia, a direct option to the city via our Dubai hub."

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.