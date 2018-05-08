Emirates announces daily flights from Edinburgh to Dubai

The year-round service will begin on October 1 at Edinburgh Airport.

New flights: Daily service announced.

Daily flights between Edinburgh and Dubai will begin in October, after Emirates airline announced a new service.

The year-round service will begin on October 1, departing Edinburgh Airport at 8.15pm and arriving at 6.40am.

The return leg will see the Boeing-777 aircraft land in Edinburgh at 2.50pm.

Emirates already runs double daily flights to between Dubai and Glasgow.

Edinburgh Airport said the flights will strengthen Scotland's links with the Middle East.

'This is a fantastic announcement as we welcome another world-renowned airline to Scotland's busiest airport.' Gordon Dewar, Edinburgh Airport

Gordon Dewar, chief executive of Edinburgh Airport said: "This is a fantastic announcement as we welcome another world-renowned airline to Scotland's busiest airport - a clear statement that Edinburgh Airport is the gateway to Scotland.

"The route enhances our connectivity to the Middle East and further afield as we access that long-haul network, giving us greater access and choice than ever before.

"It also back fills the departure of Etihad even before that service ceases.

"The service caters for leisure and business passengers, providing daily links for international tourism and trade opportunities both inbound and outbound, and will help our growth and international standing as a world class hub."

Hubert Frach, Emirates' divisional senior vice president, said: "We're increasing our capacity to Scotland to meet growing demand, and by introducing a daily flight to Edinburgh, it will complement our current double daily flights between Dubai and Glasgow.

"Edinburgh is a very popular leisure and business destination, and the new service will offer our customers from across our global network, particularly from key inbound markets such as Asia and Australia, a direct option to the city via our Dubai hub."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.