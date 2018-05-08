Phelps the swimming hedgehog released back into the wild

Phelps took up swimming after vets discovered his legs were too weak for him to walk.

Phelps: The hedgehog has been in the care of the Scottish SPCA since November. Scottish SPCA

The Scottish SPCA have released Phelps the swimming hedgehog back into the wild after he made a full recovery.

The hedgehog was rescued in the Highlands in November and took up swimming after vets discovered his legs were too weak for him to walk.

Named after legendary Olympic swimmer Michael Phelps, he received hydrotherapy treatment to build up strength in his legs and has made a full recovery at the National Wildlife Rescue Centre in Fishcross, Clackmannanshire.

The animal welfare charity released the hedgehog into a garden in the Angus area where he will be support fed for as long as he hangs around.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/5713660343001-phelps-hog.jpg" />

Centre Manager Colin Seddon said: "Phelps arrived into our care last November unable to move his hind legs.

"Our vet advised physiotherapy and because hedgehogs curl up when scared, we decided to place him in a shallow bath of water.

"He was closely supervised by Nicola Turnbull, our head of small mammals, and was able to build up strength in his hind legs without having to bear any weight.

"After 146 days in our care, Phelps made a full recovery and was released on 1 April."

He added: "Phelps was microchipped before leaving the centre so we will be able to track if he needs our help again in the future.

"All of our hedgehogs will be microchipped before being released this year so we can identify if they come back into our care. This will give us important feedback such as how well they have integrated back into the wild and how long they have survived.

"Tracking is something we would like to introduce for all of the wild animals we release in the future."

Anyone concerned about the welfare of a wild animal should contact the Scottish SPCA animal helpline on 03000 999 999.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.