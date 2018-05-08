Mum devastated after thieves steal front garden overnight

Sue Scorer, from Livingston, woke up to find her artificial lawn had been lifted.

Garden: Police investigation now launched.

A mother-of-two has launched a private investigation after thieves stole her front garden.

Sue Scorer, from Livingston, woke up on Sunday morning to find her artificial lawn had been lifted overnight and her garden fence had been pulled down.

The 30-year-old said the perpetrators would have had to move her children's trampoline to remove the grass.

She said: "I woke up on Sunday morning and was washing my hands when I looked out my window and saw that the trampoline was on the other side of the garden.

"I opened the window to see what was going on and saw all the grass was gone and the fence was down.

"I thought I was dreaming. I was in shock, I couldn't believe it."

Ms Scorer said the £3000 turf had been put into place so that her two sons could play football without getting dirty.

"The kids are really upset," she said.

"My eight-year-old is always outside playing football and kids from the area are always round in the garden playing, so it's devastating."

A nearby neighbour was also the victim of a similar theft on the same night, but allegedly caught it on CCTV.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: "Police in Livingston are investigating the theft of artificial grass from two addresses in Ladywell.

"The incident happened overnight between Friday, 5 and Saturday, 6 at properties in Meadowbank.

"Inquiries are ongoing to identify those responsible and anyone with information is asked to come forward."

After seeing a post from Ms Scorer that was shared by thousands of people, a landscaper has offered to replace the grass and fix her fence for free.

