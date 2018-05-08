Two seriously injured in crash between lorry and car

The A904 has been closed by emergency services following a collision near Bo'ness.

Crash: The A904 has been closed. Google 2018

A crash between a lorry and a car has left two people seriously injured.

The crash took place on the A904 near Champany on the road to Bo'ness around 3.40pm on Tuesday.

The road has been closed off as emergency services dealt with the incident.

Police said the the collision took place at the junction towards Bo'ness, before the junction going towards the M9.

The road is expected to be closed for some time as an investigation takes place.

Police Scotland said two people had been taken to hospital with serious injuries.

