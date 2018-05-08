Two people killed in crash between car and lorry

At least two people have died in the accident in West Lothian on Tuesday afternoon.

Crash: At least two people have died following the incident. STV

At least two people have died following an accident between a car and a lorry in West Lothian.

On Tuesday afternoon, the two vehicles collided on the A803 near Champany Inn, north of Linlithgow.

The incident happened at around 3.40pm and the road was closed off as emergency services to deal with the incident.

The road remains closed with local access only available.

Police say an investigation into the case of the crash is being carried out.

