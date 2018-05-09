Frightened Rabbit singer Scott Hutchison reported missing

An urgent police appeal has been launched to trace the 36-year-old musician.

Appeal: The singer left the Dakota Hotel at 1am.

The lead singer of Scottish indie rock band Frightened Rabbit, Scott Hutchison, has been reported missing.

An urgent search has been launched for the 36-year-old after he was last seen at the Dakota Hotel in South Queensferry.

He left the hotel around 1am on Wednesday and police say concern is growing for his welfare.

He has not been seen since leaving the hotel and anyone who knows where he may be has been urged to contact police.

Missing: Bandmates tweeted concern.

It is thought he may be in Edinburgh.

The singer, who is originally from Selkirk, was reported missing from Dennistoun in Glasgow by his family.

Inspector Graeme Dignan from Drylaw Police Station in Edinburgh said: "We are keen to locate Scott as soon as possible to ensure he is safe and well and would urge anyone who can assist with our ongoing inquiries to come forward.

"If you believe you have seen him since the early hours of Wednesday morning or know where he currently is, then please contact police immediately.

"I'd also urge Scott to get in touch with family, friends, or with police, to let us know he is alright."

Frightened Rabbit posted in Twitter, saying the singer may be in a "fragile state."



They said: "We are worried about Scott, who has been missing for a little while now.

"He may be in a fragile state and may not be making the best decisions for himself right now.

"Please could Scott or anyone with any information on his whereabouts please contact Police Scotland (101)."

Mr Hutchison is 6ft tall with a stocky build, dark hair and a thick beard.

He was last seen wearing a dark baseball cap, navy blue hooded jacket, grey or khaki trousers, white trainers.

Frightened Rabbit are scheduled to perform in Halifax on 26 May and in Glasgow on June 1.

