Majority of Edinburgh residents 'happy with life in city'

A major survey has found 95% of Edinburgh residents are happy living in the city.

The Edinburgh People Survey involved more than 5000 people were quizzed on a range of issues, in the largest study of its kind in Scotland.

However it also found just 40% of of residents agreed the council provided value for money.

As well as 95% saying they were satisfied with Edinburgh as a place to live, 94% agreed the capital is welcoming and accessible to people of all ages.

Edinburgh council reported that satisfaction with bin collections and recycling was steadily increasing from a low point in 2014, not standing at 69% and 72% respectively.

Less than half of the cyclists surveyed said they felt safe on Edinburgh's roads and just 40% said they felt Edinburgh council provided value for money.

The survey found 55% of residents supported the council's roll-outs of 20mph speed limits, a figures down slightly from 59% in 2016.

Council leader Adam McVey, said: "Each year the Edinburgh People Survey gives us a real insight into the public's perception of Edinburgh, the services we provide and the areas in which we can improve.

"I'm pleased to see that, once again, residents are satisfied with life here - with satisfaction with the way the council manages the city up 3% - and that the vast majority feel safe and included in their communities, making Edinburgh the welcoming place it is.

"That said, we are also well aware of the areas for improvement, thanks to participants' feedback, and these results will prove invaluable to our work prioritising services as we move forward."

Depute council leader Cammy Day said: "Edinburgh People Survey 2017 makes positive reading, and I'm delighted that the majority of respondents are happy with so many aspects of life in the city - from public transport to cultural events or refuse collection.

"We do recognise that there are a number of areas that scored lower though, and we fully intend to take these concerns into account as we work to improve the city."

