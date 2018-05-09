The wacky course is over 1000ft long and will be set up in Edinburgh this summer.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/5782647483001-world-s-longest-inflatable-obstacle-course-coming-to-scotland.jpg" />

The world's longest inflatable obstacle course is returning to Edinburgh this summer.

The Labyrinth Challenge will be setting up shop in Murrayfield Stadium this June.

The course, which is over 1000ft long, includes more than 30 fun obstacles in five themed zones.

The family friendly challenge also features a mini course for children aged five to nine to enjoy.

Dan Byrne, tour director, said: ""We can't wait to bring the new look Labyrinth Challenge to Scotland this summer.

"The giant inflatable assault course gives family and friends the opportunity to race together or just have fun tackling the wacky obstacles.

"We've spent the winter revamping the course to ensure it's even more action-packed for thrill seekers.

"There's a new start, it's even longer and we've replaced some challenges with brand new inflatable sections.

"A ticket gives people the chance to tackle the course as many times as they like during their hour-long slot and enjoy unlimited use of 30 other great inflatables and attractions in The Village."

Taking place on June 16 and 17, tickets are priced £20 for adults and £15 for under tens.

