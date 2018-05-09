Two fighting for life after fatal car and lorry crash

The 21-year-old driver of a Mini and his 22-year-old passenger are critically injured.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/5782478570001-fatal-crash-near-champany-inn.jpg" />

Two people are fighting for life in hospital following a crash in which two others died.

A silver Mini Cooper collided with a Scania lorry on the A803 road to Bo'ness on Tuesday afternoon.

The crash took place near the Champany Inn north of Linlithgow at the junction with the A904.

Two women who were passengers in the Mini, aged 21 and 20, were pronounced dead at the scene of the incident.

Police have now said a 21-year-old man who was driving the car and a 22-year-old woman who was his passenger are in a critical condition in hospital.

Inspector Andrew Thomson of Forth Valley's Road Policing Unit said: "Our heartfelt condolences are with the families of the women who lost their lives.

"Our inquiries into the collision continue and we'd urge anyone who may have witnessed this, or who has any information which may be relevant, and who has not yet spoken to officers to contact us as soon as possible."

The road was closed until midnight as investigations took place.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.