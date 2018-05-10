Cyclist who died after falling from bicycle named 

Police have confirmed the name of the 45-year-old who died on Saturday afternoon.

Cyclist: Jamie Gaffney fell from his bike on Saturday. Police Scotland

A cyclist who died after falling from his bicycle in West Lothian has been named.

Jamie Gaffney was cycling near the Westfield Roundabout in Bathgate when he fell from the bike on Saturday afternoon.

The 45-year-old's family says he was a keen cyclist who regularly cycled to work in Glasgow and made weekend trips to the west coast.

His father Andrew Gaffney said: "He died whilst doing what he loved.

"The family's heartfelt thanks goes out to the kind person who stopped to help and gave him the very best chance of being cared for, drawing help from passing professionals who got him to hospital without delay.

"He was my first child and one for whom I will always keep a special place in my heart."

