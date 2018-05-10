Search continues for missing Frightened Rabbit frontman

A police appeal has been launched to trace 36-year-old musician Scott Hutchison.

Missing: Scott Hutchison from Frightened Rabbit.

The search for missing Frightened Rabbit frontman Scott Hutchison remains ongoing as concerns for his well-being continue to grow.

The 36-year-old has not been seen since leaving the Dakota Hotel in South Queensferry at around 1am on Wednesday.

The singer, who is originally from Selkirk, was reported missing by his family.

Frightened Rabbit thanked the public for their support as they confirmed the search was continuing on their Twitter account.

The post at around 8am on Thursday said: "We have no news to report on Scott's whereabouts this morning.

"Your support so far has been incredible and all we ask is you keep him in your thoughts, keep an eye out and keep sharing his picture online.

"Thanks for everything. Your kindness and positivity is keeping us going."

His brother and bandmate, Grant Hutchison, described him as being in a "fragile state".

He added: "We're all incredibly worried. He was in the hotel in South Queensferry and hasn't been seen or heard from since 1am.

"His phone is with the police. If somehow you are reading this Scott then can you just let someone know you're safe please? We love you very much x."

Messages of hope were sent from friends, family and fellow musicians, including Gary Lightbody from Snow Patrol and Trainspotting author Irvine Welsh.

Police Scotland said there was no update on the search for the singer, who lives in Dennistoun, Glasgow.

They will continue the search on Thursday and said there is "growing concern for his welfare".

He is described as white, 6ft tall with a stocky build, dark hair and a thick beard.

When he was last seen he was wearing a dark baseball cap, navy blue hooded jacket, grey or khaki trousers and white trainers.

