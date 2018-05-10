Baby badger rescued after being found near busy road

The little cub, now named Crumb, is being cared for at the Fishcross rescue centre.

Badger: Found beside road in Dunbar.

A seven-week-old badger has been rescued after being found at the side of a busy road.

A member of the public noticed the young cub at the side of a road in Dunbar on April 20, and initially took her to a nearby field to release it to safety.

After the young animal kept running after her she phoned the Scottish SPCA, who later told her she would have most likely been killed by other badgers if she had been left there.

The badger, now named Crumb, is being cared for at the National Wildlife Rescue Centre in Fishcross.

Centre manager Colin Seddon said: "Crumb is currently being cared for by April Sorley, one of our animal care assistants who also cares for the other small animals at the centre, and has successfully rehabilitated many animals including deer, foxes and otters.

"Crumb will remain at the centre until she is feeding herself and is healthy enough to be released.

"Whilst Crumb needed our help, we would always prefer young animals to be brought up with their parents.

"Anyone who comes across a young badger should give our animal helpline a call on 03000 999 999 before approaching and touching them."

Anyone who discovers an injured or distressed wild animal should call the Scottish SPCA animal helpline on 03000 999 999.

