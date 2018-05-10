Former soldier who shook girlfriend's baby to death jailed

Five-month-old Hayley Davidson died in hospital after being found at a property in Fife.

An ex-soldier has been jailed for seven-and-a-half years after shaking his girlfriend's five-month-old baby to death.

Hayley Davidson died at the Royal Hospital for Sick Children, Edinburgh on February 17, 2016, three days after being found at a property in Buckhaven, Fife.

Gordon McKay, 38, had been charged with murder, but pleaded guilty to culpable homicide last month.

McKay admitted to killing his then girlfriend's daughter by seizing her body and shaking her repeatedly.

Edinburgh's High Court's judge Lord Uist said: "There should be no doubt in the mind of anyone that Hayley's short life was brought to an end by a criminal act on your part."

He also described the child as "innocent and defenceless."

McKay who was looking after the child at the time, told his partner that he had given Hayley a shake after finding her unresponsive on a beanbag.

However, the judge found McKay to have delivered an untrue representation of events.

A doctor also told the court that the ex-soldier meets all the criteria for a diagnosis of post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) following his time in the forces.

Defence counsel John Scott QC said: "What he did was a deliberate act, it was an assault upon this five-month old baby.

"It was wholly inappropriate."

