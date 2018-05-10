Parents beg Frightened Rabbit singer to 'just come home'

Scott Hutchison's family has issued an emotional appeal for him to get in touch.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/5783181749001-scott-hutchison-s-family-plead-just-come-home.jpg" />

The family of missing Frightened Rabbit singer Scott Hutchison has issued an emotional appeal for him to get in touch.

Speaking on Thursday, his parents pleaded with him to "just come home."

The 36-year-old has not been seen since leaving the Dakota Hotel in South Queensferry at around 1am on Wednesday.

The singer, who is originally from Selkirk, was reported missing by his family.

Scott's mum Marion told STV: "We love you so much, just come home."

His dad Neil added: "Let us know you're OK."

His brother and bandmate Grant said the family felt helpless but the support they have received had been incredible.

Police searching for the singer also appealed for information and for two people seen in the area at the time to come forward.

'Just come back. There's nothing that is so insurmountable that we can't figure it out together and help you to get better.' Grant Hutchison

Speaking to Radio X, Grant said: "We've been coping as well as we can really, all the family are together and just supporting each other and doing all we can to try and let Scott know that we are here for him and that we love him.

"We just all feel a little helpless but the support has been incredible.

"It really genuinely does keep us going and keeps us feeling positive about the situation to know that there is that many people out there who care so much about Scott and want us to know that and want him to know that as well.

"If he has access to get online and he has seen any of it then it's important that we keep sharing that to let him know he is loved and that we just want him to come back."

Asked if he had a message for his brother, he said: "Just come back. There's nothing that is so insurmountable that we can't figure it out together and help you to get better.

"We're all here for you and we all love you very much. If you can see the support online as well, just know that everyone loves you very much and we just want you to come back and be safe."

Chief inspector Alan Carson said: "It is important to stress that at this time we do not know definitively where Scott has headed after leaving the Dakota Hotel and the assistance of the public is therefore vital to help us with this investigation.

"Anyone who believes they have seen Scott since 1am on Wednesday morning should get in touch.

"In particular, the two people who crossed the Forth Road Bridge from South Queensferry at 1.10am may have useful information and we are extremely keen to speak with them."

He continued: "Similarly, though we would also urge others to come forward if they have any other information relevant to our investigation.

"Finally, I'd like to reiterate our appeal to Scott directly, to make contact with family, friends, or with police and let us know where you are."

