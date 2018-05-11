Body found in search for missing Frightened Rabbit singer

Police have confirmed that the body was found on Thursday night.

A body has been found in the search for missing Frightened Rabbit singer Scott Hutchison.

The 36-year-old from Selkirk had been missing since leaving the Dakota Hotel in South Queensferry at around 1am on Wednesday.

Police in Edinburgh have now confirmed that the body of a man was found at Port Edgar near South Queensferry at around 8.30pm on Thursday 10th May.

Formal identification has yet to take place but the frontman's family have been informed.

The find comes just a few hours after an emotional appeal by his parents pleading with him to 'just come home'.

