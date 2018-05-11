Major search after balloon mistaken for ditched microlight

Two lifeboat vessels recovered a two-foot balloon from the water off the coast of the Borders.

Microlight: Lifeboats were stood down after discovery. Eyemouth Lifeboat / Facebook

Reports of a microlight ditched into the sea caused a major lifeboat search off the coast of the Scottish Borders.

Two vessels were dispatched from Eyemouth to the scene a mile north of the border by the UK Coastguard at around 8.25pm on Thursday.

Going at full speed, both boats carried out a thorough search of the area before one recovered a two-foot balloon from the water.

It was landed ashore at Burnmouth and handed over to Berwick Coastguard.

A Facebook post by Eyemouth Lifeboat said: "Content no further searching was required, the UK Coastguard stood both boats down."

The vessels returned to Eyemouth and were made ready for service again, around an hour after the initial call.

