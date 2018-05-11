  • STV
Body identified as missing Frightened Rabbit frontman

Chris Foote Chris Foote

Scott Hutchison was reported missing after leaving his hotel on Wednesday.

A body found in South Queensferry has been confirmed as that of missing Frightened Rabbit frontman Scott Hutchison.

The 36-year-old from Selkirk was reported missing after leaving his hotel at around 1am on Wednesday.

Hutchison's body was found at Port Edgar at around 8.30pm on Thursday and his identity was confirmed on Friday afternoon.

In a statement, the singer's family said they were devastated by his loss.

"Despite his disappearance, and the recent concerns over his mental health, we had all remained positive and hopeful that he would walk back through the door," they said.

"Scott, like many artists, wore his heart on his sleeve and that was evident in the lyrics of his music and the content of many of his social media posts.

"He was passionate, articulate and charismatic, as well as being one of the funniest and kindest people we knew. Friends and family would all agree that he had a brilliant sense of humour and was a great person to be around.

"In addition to his musical success, Scott was a wonderful son, brother, uncle and friend.

"Despite whatever else was going on in his life he always had time for those he cared for."

Franz Ferdinand's Alex Kapranos, Belle and Sebastian's Stuart Murdoch and First Minister Nicola Sturgeon have been among those who had paid tribute to the singer.

'If you are having dark thoughts, please tell someone, family, a friend or a doctor.'
Belle and Sebastian singer Stuart Murdoch

Murdoch said: "Tragic news about Scott Hutchison. The whole music community in Scotland was praying for a different outcome.

"If you are up against it, having dark thoughts, please tell someone, family, a friend or a doctor. There is always another way, though it might not seem like it."

Hutchison's family said the singer had struggled with depression, describing it as a "horrendous illness" which he "battled bravely".

"We are immensely proud of him for being so open with his struggles," they added.

"His willingness to discuss these matters in the public domain undoubtedly raised awareness of mental health issues and gave others confidence and belief to discuss their own issues.

"To all of those who have come forward with such kind messages of support over the past couple of days, we wish to express our most sincerest of thanks. We have been overwhelmed by the love that has been conveyed, not only to Scott, but to our family. It means the world to us."

