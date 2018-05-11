Woman charged with attempted murder after baby girl injured
A six-month old baby remains in a serious condition in hospital in Arbroath.
A woman has been charged with attempted murder after a baby girl suffered serious injuries.
Shannon Soutter, 22, made no plea when she appeared at Forfar Sheriff Court on Friday.
She was also charged with assault to severe injury, permanent impairment, danger to life.
The six-month-old remains in a serious condition in hospital following the alleged incident in Arbroath, Angus, on or around April 28.
She is being treated at the Royal Hospital for Sick Children in Edinburgh.
Soutter was released on bail.
