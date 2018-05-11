Hundreds show support for 'stabbed' Syrian refugee

More than 220 people gathered in Edinburgh in a show of support for Shahbaz Ali.

Shahbaz Ali: Remains seriously injured in hospital. Shahbaz Ali Appeal

Hundreds of people have taken a stand against racism in Edinburgh after the alleged stabbing of a Syrian refugee.

Shahbaz Ali, 25, was critically injured in a suspected knife attack in a flat on Upper Gilmore Place shortly after midnight on May 3.

A 17-year-old has been arrested over the incident, while Mr Ali remains in a serious condition in hospital.

On Thursday more than 220 people gathered in Edinburgh in a show of support for Mr Ali.

A spokesman for Stand Up to Racism Scotland said: "As a young refugee from Syria, he escaped the horror of war along with his family to live in peace in Scotland. He did not come here to die."

Demonstration: Hundreds turn out in Edinburgh. Stand Up to Racism Scotland

Doctors have indicated they may discharge Mr Ali from hospital next week, although he will need around-the-clock care.

An infection was recently discovered near his heart, along with renewed bleeding from wounds around his stomach.

More than £6000 has been raised to support him after his release from hospital. Mr Ali moved to Scotland five years ago and was working as a barber in Portobello.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.