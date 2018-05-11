Third person dies following crash between lorry and car

A 21-year-old man who was driving the Mini Cooper has died in hospital.

Crash: Three people have died. STV

A third person has died after a crash between a lorry and a car at a junction on the road to Bo'ness.

A silver Mini Cooper collided with a Scania lorry on the A803 on Tuesday afternoon.

Two women, aged 21 and 20, who were passengers in the Mini, died at the scene of the crash near the Champany Inn.

The 21-year-old man who was driving the car has now died in hospital, police have said.

A 22-year-old woman who was a passenger in the car is still in hospital in a stable condition.

Inspector Andrew Thomson of Forth Valley's Road Policing Unit said: "A third person has now tragically lost their life and our thoughts remain with the family and friends of all those involved at this very difficult time."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.