More than £260,000 worth of drugs seized from Fife in 2018

More than a quarter of a million pounds worth of drugs have been seized from one Scottish council area this year alone, a Police project reveals.

Drugs worth £260,026 have been found throughout the Kingdom of Fife by police initiative Operation Prospect.

The initiative was launched in April last year to combat drug crime in Fife.

Stop and searches and drug warrants are popular methods used by police to remove drugs from the streets.

Officers have also taken possession of around £800,000 of assets and more than £10,000 of cash in the region this year.

Superintendent Colin Gall said: "Since the start of the year, officers across Fife have recovered a significant amount of drugs.

"Through partnership working, we are seeking to ensure that premises used for drug activity are restricted, and the seizure of assets helps to ensure that criminals cannot profit from their crimes.

"Removing drugs from the streets aims to make our communities a safer place for those who live there and we will continue to tackle drug crime to bring perpetrators before the courts."

