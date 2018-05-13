Teenager missing for five days after leaving for college

Wanessa Strzelecka, 15, has not been in contact with family since 11am on Tuesday.

A teenage girl has been missing for five days after disappearing on her way to college.

Wanessa Strzelecka, 15, from Edinburgh, has not been in contact with friends or family since 11am on Tuesday.

She was last seen in Hay Gardens in her home area of Niddrie and was thought to have been travelling to Sighthill for college.

The teenager is white, 5ft, slim and has long blonde hair, which she normally styles in a ponytail.

When last seen she was wearing a puffa jacket with fur hood, and leggings, both black, and black trainers with a blue and pink stripe.

Police say they are increasingly concerned for her welfare and are appealing for information.

Inspector Neil Clyde said: "We are keen to speak to anyone who has seen Wanessa since Tuesday morning or who has information about her whereabouts.

"Similarly if Wanessa herself sees this appeal, we'd ask her to get in touch with us or her family.

"Anyone with information is asked to contact us on 101 quoting incident number 4346 of 11th May."

