Schoolgirl, 15, missing for six days has been found

Found: Wanessa located after disappearing on way to college.

A teenage girl missing for six days has been found safe and well, police said.

Wanessa Strzelecka, 15, from Edinburgh, had not been in contact with friends or family since 11am on Tuesday and there were fears for her safety.

She was last seen in Hay Gardens, Niddrie and was thought to have been travelling to Sighthill for college.

Police Scotland thanked the public for their assistance in finding her.

A spokesman said: "Police in Edinburgh can confirm that missing teenager Wanessa Strzelecka was traced on Sunday."