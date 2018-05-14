Four teenagers charged after assault captured on video

It was one of several incidents in Stenhousemuir, near Falkirk, on May 4.

Violence: Video showed a girl being attacked.

Four teenagers have been charged in connection with several "callous and unprovoked" assaults which happened in Stenhousemuir on a Friday night.

Video footage of one incident was circulated on social media, showing a girl being violently attacked by a gang of other girls.

She is punched, kicked and thrown to the ground repeatedly and has her mobile phone kicked out of her hand.

The incidents took place at various locations in the town near Falkirk on May 4, sparking police probes.

High-visibility local patrols will operate over the coming weekends as part of an ongoing police operation.

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland said: "These callous and unprovoked attacks have been treated with the utmost seriousness and there will be ongoing high-visibility patrols in the area over the coming weekends as part of continuing enquiries.

"We would urge the local community to tell us their concerns and pass on any information which may be able to help by calling 101 or emailing BonnybridgeLarbertCPT@scotland.pnn.police.uk

"Always dial 999 if you see a crime in progress."

Stenhousemuir: High-visibility police patrols will be in place. PA

