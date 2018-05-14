First aid training ends in rescue after quad biker fall

Tweed Valley Mountain Rescue Team abandoned training to help the injured man.

Rescue: Injured man's leg 'crushed' by quad bike. Tweed Valley MRT

A mountain rescue team were forced to abandon their first aid training to attend a real-life emergency after a quad biker broke his leg in a fall.

The Tweed Valley Mountain Rescue Team were called out to the incident near Megget Reservoir early on Saturday afternoon.

The Belgian biker's leg is understood to have been crushed after the quad rolled on top of him.

The air ambulance was unable to land nearby so the Tweed Valley team carried him to the helicopter, which flew him to hospital.

The team's first aid trainer also participated in the rescue.

A spokesman for Tweed Valley MRT said: "Our regular first aid refresher turned into a real incident this afternoon when we were asked to assist with the evacuation of a casualty who had broken their femur having fallen from a quad bike near Megget Reservoir.

"As the Helimed Air Ambulance couldn't land close to the casualty, Tweed Valley MRT and Moffat MRT - and our first aid trainer from Ochils MRT - helped carry the casualty to the waiting helicopter."

