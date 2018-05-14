Abandoned dog found tied to wooden fence with boot lace

A member of the public saw two men get out of a car and tie the animal to the fence.

Dog: Abandoned in Rosyth.

An abandoned dog was found tied to a wooden fence with a boot lace in Rosyth.

A member of the public saw two men get out of a car, tie the saluki cross type dog to the fence, take a picture and then drive away.

The Scottish SPCA rescued the animal from outside International Decorative Surfaces on Wednesday, May 9.

She is now in the care of the Edinburgh centre where she has been named Scampi.

Scottish SPCA Inspector Nicola Liddell said, "Other than an injury to her ear, Scampi is doing well.

"The caller advised us that two men got out of a black Mondeo, tied her to the fence, took a picture and then drove away.

"If anyone can shed any light on who owns this dog we would urge them to contact us."

Anyone with information is being urged to contact the Scottish SPCA animal helpline on 03000 999 999.

