Fire crews tackle large blaze at industrial estate

Crews have battled a fire through the night at an industrial site in Fife.

Fire: Alarm raised on Monday night (file pic). STV

Around 40 firefighters are tackling a large blaze at a unit on an industrial estate.

Crews have worked through the night to tackle a fire at Faraday Road on the Southfield Industrial Estate in Glenrothes.

The alarm was raised at around 11.15pm on Monday.

There were no reports of any injuries.

Firefighters were still at the scene dealing with the incident in the Fife town shortly before 8am on Tuesday.

