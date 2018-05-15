Man dies after falling from North Bridge in Edinburgh

Police were called to Market Street, near Waverley Station, on Tuesday morning.

North Bridge: Man killed in city centre fall (file pic). CC by Mark Anderson

A man has died after falling from North Bridge in Edinburgh city centre.

Police were called to Market Street, near Waverley Station, in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

The man, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Market Street has been closed and is likely to remain shut for some time.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "We are currently in attendance at Market Street following reports a man had fallen from the North Bridge area.

"The Scottish Ambulance Service sadly pronounced the man dead at the scene.

"Market Street is currently closed and emergency services remain in attendance."

