Huge fire tears through industrial estate in Fife
Firefighters battled to bring the blaze under control at Southfield Industrial Estate.
A huge fire has torn through an industrial estate in Glenrothes, Fife.
Firefighters battled through the night to bring the blaze under control at units on Faraday Road on the Southfield Industrial Estate.
The alarm was raised around 11.15pm on Monday, with flames seen gutting the building during the night.
The property which caught fire is understood to be an empty industrial unit which was due to be redeveloped.
On Tuesday morning the flames had been mostly extinguished and crews were damping down the site.
The fire service are expected to remain in the area for some time.
A spokeswoman said: "The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service was alerted at 11.15pm on Monday, May 4 to a fire within industrial units in Glenrothes.
"Operations Control immediately mobilised a number of fire engines to Southfield Industrial Estate, Faraday Street where firefighters extinguished a large fire.
"There were no casualties.
"Firefighters are still dampening down the affected area and will remain on scene for some considerable time."
