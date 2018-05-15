New driver killed man six weeks after passing test

Samantha Goff, 22, caused the death of Alan McBain and severely injured his wife Dawn.

Alan McBain died after being struck by the Mini Cooper.

A woman knocked down and killed a man six weeks after passing her driving test.

Samantha Goff, 22, caused the death of 60-year-old Alan McBain and severely injured his wife Dawn, 59, in the collision in Edinburgh.

The couple were walking in single file along an unclassified road, facing traffic and wearing purple jackets when they were struck by her Mini Cooper coming towards them.

The car became airborne and landed in a field before Goff, of South Queensferry, called 999.

Mr McBain suffered injuries to his head, chest and abdomen and was pronounced dead 50 minutes after the crash on January 30, 2017.

His wife spent five weeks in hospital, has no memory of the incident and now uses a walking stick.

Goff pleaded guilty at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Tuesday to causing Mr McBain's death and severely injuring his wife by driving without due care and attention.

During the police investigation she told officers that she thought she may have hit a piece of ice and lost control of the car.

Experts estimated that Goff had been travelling at 37mph on the 60mph road.

Defence solicitor Colm Dempsey told Sheriff Donald Corke: "This is a tragic case with catastrophic consequences.

"Nothing I can say can ease the pain and anguish of the family."

His client, he added, had asked him to make her apologies to the family.

Sheriff Corke called for background report and deferred sentencing on Goff, who was banned from driving, until June.

He said "This is clearly a serious matter which had devastating consequences".

