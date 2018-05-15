Roads shut after 'underground explosions' near bus station

Emergency services and engineers are at the scene following the blasts in Dunfermline.

Stagecoach: Passengers warned of disruption |(file pic). PA

A bus station has been closed following reports of nearby underground explosions.

James Street Bus Station in Dunfermline was shut shortly after noon on Tuesday following the incident.

Emergency services and engineers from utility companies are at the scene in a bid to uncover the cause of the blasts.

There are not thought to be any injuries at present, but nearby roads have been closed to traffic.

A police spokesman said: "We're aware of reported explosions occurring underground in the Queen Anne Street area at noon today and are currently working with the fire service and utility companies to establish the cause.

"Road closures are in place to allow emergency services access and ensure the safety of the public."

Stagecoach confirmed multiple services were affected by the incident and warned passengers to expect disruption to their journeys.

A statement from the firm said: "Please note James Street Bus Station in Dunfermline has now been closed.

"Services will operate to and from Dunfermline Depot at St Leonards for the time being."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.