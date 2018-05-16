Ex-soldier began sex attacks on young girls when he was 12

David Scott raped and abused victims in Edinburgh over a period of 45 years.

Scott was jailed at the High Court in Glasgow.

A rapist sexually abused young girls for more than 45 years.

David Scott, 60, from Edinburgh, began his campaign of abuse when he was 12 years old and carried on until he was 57.

At the High Court in Glasgow on Wednesday, he admitted raping three young girls and sexually abusing another three.

Scott, an ex-squaddie who was discharged from the Army, left one young victim so traumatised she tried to take her own life aged just ten.

Sentencing him to 12 years in jail, judge Lady Stacey said: "The abuse of young girls is abhorrent.

"You moved through generations of girls.

"You created a culture of fear which allowed your abuse to carry on.

"Many years ago you were reported to the police, but no action was taken due to lack of evidence, and you continued with your campaign of abuse."

The sexual abuse took place from 1970 until 2015 at various addresses in Edinburgh and Turkey.

The court heard that some of Scott's victims suffered emotional, psychological and physical trauma.

Scott was finally brought to justice after a victim went to the police in 2017.

He was also placed on the sex offenders' register.

