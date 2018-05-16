  • STV
Tickets released for V&A Dundee's first exhibition

Euan Strathearn

The Ocean Liners: Speed and Style exhibition will run from September until February.

It will be Scotland's first design museum.
It will be Scotland's first design museum. V&A Dundee Museum of Design

Tickets have gone on sale for the inaugural exhibition at V&A Dundee.

The Ocean Liners: Speed and Style show will be the first exhibition to be displayed at the newly constructed building when it opens in September.

The museum, built on the city's waterfront, will be Scotland's first design museum and the V&A's first outpost outside London.

The show will explore the design and cultural impact of the ocean liner on an international scale, featuring more than 250 objects.

Amongst the highlights will be Stanley Spencer's painting The Riveters and the Christian Dior suit worn by actress Marlene Dietrich as she arrived in New York on board the Queen Elizabeth in 1950.

Designed by Japanese architect Kengo Kuma, the £80m V&A Museum of Design opens on Saturday September 15.

Sophie McKinlay, V&A Dundee's programme director, said: "Organised by the V&A in London and the Peabody Essex Museum in Salem, the remarkable show will re-imagine the golden age of ocean travel and showcase more than 250 objects from public and private collections around the world.

"Ocean Liners: Speed and Style will be the first major V&A show exhibited in Scotland and the first of many internationally significant and ambitious exhibitions at V&A Dundee.

"We look forward to welcoming visitors to the new museum when it opens on Saturday 15 September."

The show will run until February 24, 2019, and tickets can be booked from the museum's website.

Tickets for the exhibition on the opening weekend of September 15/16 will be released nearer the time.

The new museum will host major exhibitions and aims to celebrate design heritage, inspire and promote contemporary talent, and encourage future design innovation.

V&A Dundee will be free to enter, including free access to the permanent Scottish Design Galleries, with a charge for major temporary exhibitions.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.