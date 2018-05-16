Scots fined over verbal abuse of rugby coach Eddie Jones

The England coach was targeted at a train station in Manchester following the Calcutta Cup.

Rugby: Incident in Manchester. Andrew Matthews/PA Wire/PA Images

Three men have been fined for abusing England rugby coach Eddie Jones following the Calcutta Cup game.

Mr Jones was verbally abused at Oxford Road station in Manchester on February 25, the morning after the match, which Scotland won 25-13.

Ritchie Cleeton, Connor Inglis and Brett Grant, of Edinburgh or nearby, admitted an offence under the Public Order Act at Salford Magistrates' Court on Wednesday.

All three men are in their 20s.

Each were fined between £200 and £250, with magistrates calling their behaviour "vile and unacceptable."

A fourth man, Dale Cleeton, 25, from Edinburgh, pleaded not guilty to using threatening and abusive behaviour during the incident.

A trial has been set for August.

