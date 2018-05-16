Passer-by 'spoke to man' who died in Edinburgh bridge fall

Police want to trace a member of the public after a man fell from North Bridge earlier this week.

North Bridge: Police at scene of incident on Tuesday. STV

Police want to speak to a passer-by who may have spoken to a man on Edinburgh's North Bridge shortly before he fell to his death.

The 56-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene after police were called to Market Street on Tuesday.

His death is not being treated as suspicious but police want to speak to a member of the public who may have spoken to him shortly before he fell.

Sergeant Craig Rogerson said: "Our sympathies are with the man's family at this time and our investigation is continuing to establish the full circumstances surrounding this incident.

"As part of our inquiries we would like to trace the person who was on North Bridge prior to the man falling, and whom we believe may have engaged him in conversation.

"If this was you, then please contact police immediately."

The man who fell from North Bridge has not been identified.

